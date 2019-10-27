Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine gearing up for Bowl for Kids' Sake 2019

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine is inviting local businesses, organizations, and individuals to sign up for their annual Bow For Kids’ Sake event.

Local bowling events will be held Nov. 7 and 9 at Family Fun Lanes in Bangor and Nov. 14 at Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes in Brewer.

Teams participating will help raise funds for mentoring programs in Penobscot and Northern Waldo counties.

Last year’s bowling event raised over $30,000.

Businesses and individuals can register a team online at www.bbbsmidmaine.org.

Event volunteers are also welcome. For more information, call Mae Slevinsky at 207-592-4616 or email mae@bbbsmidmaine.org.