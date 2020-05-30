Biden to help Maine Democrats rally at online event

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden will rally Maine Democrats at an online event this weekend.

The Maine Democratic Party is using the event to kick off remote elections for delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

The 2020 state convention that was supposed to be this weekend in Bangor was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s being replaced by online and telephone elections starting Friday and ending Sunday.

The three-day event wraps up with a livestreamed session Sunday in which candidates will address the party faithful.

Joining Biden and others will be two former Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.