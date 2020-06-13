Biden hosts virtual pride month brunch

Presidential candidate Joe Biden hosted a virtual brunch and policy discussion in Maine today in celebration of pride month.

Joining Biden was state treasurer Henry Beck and civil rights attorney Mary Bonauto.

The meeting touched on the campaign's "out for Biden" initiative as well as Biden's plan to advance LGBTQ+ equality in america and around the world.

Beck said, "We have to win this election because of this community and in addition to things like federal judges and the equality act and standing up for transgender members of our armed forces, it's also about dignity and leadership. The contrast between joe Biden and Donald trump couldn't be more clear."

The Trump Administration announced yesterday they plan to take away protections from discrimination for transgender patients through the Affordable Care Act.

Biden tweeted the following in response, "On the fourth anniversary of Pulse. In the middle of Pride month. During a global pandemic. Donald Trump's cruelty truly knows no bounds. We have to defeat him this November."