Biddeford newspaper to cease publication after 135 years

The Journal Tribune in Maine is ending a 135-year run and will shutter its operations in less than two weeks.

Parent company Masthead Media said the Biddeford newspaper purchased on April 1, 2018, has been losing money and efforts to return to profitability failed. Masthead CEO Lisa DeSisto wrote in a memo Tuesday that the newspaper's final edition will be Oct. 12. Six people will be laid off.

She said readers will be served by other publications under the Masthead umbrella: MaineToday Media's Portland Press Herald and Alliance Media Group's Mainely Media weekly newspapers. Journal Tribune journalists Dina Mendros and Tammy Wells will join Mainely Media.

The Journal Tribune began publishing on Jan. 5, 1884, and the initial cost was 2 cents. The newspaper has operated from The Journal building since 1906.