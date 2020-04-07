Biddeford manufacturing company changing its operation to make personal protective equipment

A manufacturing company out of Biddeford is changing its operation in order to create personnel protective gear for those on the frontlines of the virus.

'Thermoformed Plastics of New England' is partnering with one of its customers, Alene candle.

They'll make and then donate face shields to health care facilities and first responders in both Maine and New Hampshire.

TPNE donated 1,000 face shields to the city of Biddeford for use by its police and fire departments.

"Whether it's a fire call or an emergency medical call, or the police officers on their calls, the amount of gear we need to wear now, for respiratory protection, for eye protection, for hand protection, and splash protection, has just increased so much."

So far the companies have made about 12,000 face shields.

