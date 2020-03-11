Biddeford man found guilty of hate crimes

A Biddeford man has been found guilty of committing a federal hate crime when he and a nephew attacked two black men in Maine.

Police charged Maurice Diggins with two counts of hate crimes and one count of conspiracy in connection with attacks that prosecutors described as unprovoked assaults on black men in Portland and his hometown.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday before finding Diggins guilty on both counts.

Diggins is being detained and is expected to be sentenced in several months.

Diggins' nephew, Dusty Leo, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit a hate crime, and aiding and abetting the commission of a hate crime.

Leo is due to be sentenced this spring.

Under a plea deal, Leo agreed that he would not appeal any sentence under 48 months.

