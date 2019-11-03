Biddeford man accused of driving bus full of students while under the influence

Police are investigating a Biddeford bus driver after being accused of driving a bus full of students under the influence of drugs.

68-year old Richard Tanguay of Biddeford was arrested today.

Police say he was stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough Saturday night while returning from a field hockey game.

A trooper noticed he was speeding, failing to use his turn signal and failing to stay in one lane.

The Biddeford School Department is part of the investigation.

Administrators responded today saying they have zero tolerance for this kind of negligence.

"Moving forward, we will review our procedures for everything to ensure the students that get on the bus, have someone whos really safe that day."

Tanguay was arrested on OUI for drugs, and driving to endanger the welfare of a child.

He has posted $500 bail and is due in court in January.