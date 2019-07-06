Biddeford library's plan to educate students and tackle food insecurity

A Biddeford library plans to educate students while tackling food insecurity this summer

McArthur Public Library and The Healthy Mind Initiative are putting together a 'lunch and learn' program.

Combining meals and stem related courses for children during the time they are not in school.

Those working with students say this is an opportunity to keep them engaged in the summer while receiving nutritious meals.

"People going for stem careers in Maine, getting bachelor degrees are typically ranked pretty low in New England. So getting kids hooked up with science early and making it a fun experience for them was a really appealing idea."

The new program will run every Monday and Tuesday from 10-30 to 11-30 am starting July 15th to August 16th.

