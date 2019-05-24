Bicentennial flag design selected

We now know what the flag will look like for Maine's bicentennial celebrations.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says a design submitted by Jeff Van West of Portland was picked...but it will be slightly altered.

The design had a white star in the flag's upper left field.

Dunlap chose to use a white version of the Dirigo star and banner in place of the unembellished star.

The state evaluated three designs for a flag to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Maine's statehood., and let Mainers weigh in online.

More than 6500 people voted.

And the Maine Bicentennial Commission announced today the official State of Maine Bicentennial Parade will take place in Lewiston and Auburn next spring.