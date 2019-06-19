Bicentennial celebration in Pittsfield

It's a milestone year for the town of Pittsfield.

They are celebrating their Bicentennial.

This afternoon there was a rededication for the Train Depot on Central Street.

The depot was built by Maine Central Railroad in 1886 and folks in town helped to raise the money needed for this year's restorative work.

“This is the last depot in the state of Maine, in this fashion that is on an active train line. So it's very important for the community and people in town to preserve the depot. They have done a marvelous job because if you had been here three months ago it doesn't look anything today like it did three months ago"

Event organizers surprised the crowd when an antique train rolled in for tours.

Bicentennial week events wrap up Friday evening with a concert at Hathorn Park.