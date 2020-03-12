Bicentennial exhibit opening at Maine State Museum

Bicentennial events are still on this weekend at the Maine State Museum in Augusta.

On Saturday, they'll open the Maine bicentennial exhibition, "Regional Struggle-National Story: Maine's Path to Statehood."

The exhibition focuses on life 200 years before Maine became a state.

Organizers say it will take a look at Maine's part in the slave trade, as well as conflicts between elite landowners and farmers in the 1700s

"We're really trying to provide a really broad context of Maine's past and understand all the historical players that were involved. We're just really hoping that we can provide that foundation for Maine's celebration of our statehood and our bicentennial this year,” said the exhibition’s curator, Angela Goebel-Bain.

The museum will be open free of charge, both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition will be on view through March of next year.