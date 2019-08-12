Beware the "Mystery Shopper" scam in your mailbox

Banks and credit unions have noticed a number of people trying to cash checks from a "Mystery shopper" company, and want folks to know- its a scam.

Maine's credit unions are warning people about checks they're receiving in the mail, with instructions to deposit the money, then use it to buy gift cards from select stores, and evaluate the service.

Once the gift cards are purchased, the buyer is supposed to send them to an address received via text, and the reward for doing so is keeping some of the cash.

The problem is the checks, and the company, are fake.

"If someone receives a letter in the mail with free money, free cash, if it seems to good to be true, chances are it is.," said Jen Burke of the Maine Credit Union League

The Credit Union League caught fourteen fake checks alone across the state last week.

