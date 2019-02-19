Betsy Rose talks free Mental Health sessions in Bangor

Betsy Rose, volunteer president of the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Health, was a guest at our TV5 studio on Tuesday morning to discuss a series of free sessions being offered to residents in the Bangor area.

1. NAMI Basics, a free six-session class for parents of children and adolescents under 18 who have mental or behavioral health challenges, starting on Monday, Feb. 25, and

2. NAMI Family-to-Family, a free 12-session class for loved ones of adults with mental illness, starting on Thursday, March 21.