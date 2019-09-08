Beth C. Wright Ride for Life held Sunday

The annual Beth C. Wright Ride for Life was held Sunday.

Riders were able to choose from rides ranging from twenty to one hundred miles around Newbury Neck and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

All money raised supports the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

Bicyclists from all over the state come together each year to support and raise money for the center.

"It was little smaller but one of the things is, we, some of the riders raised a fair amount of money. We look like we'll be raising fifteen thousand dollars this year through the ride."

The center plans to keep holding the event for many years to come.