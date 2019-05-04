Best of the North Fest coming back to Bangor in June

There will be a lot of wings, beer, and wine on the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday, June 22nd.

The Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau and Waterfront Concerts are teaming up to present the second annual Best of the North Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Best of the North Fest 2019 will feature diverse and exclusive tastings from 20+ Breweries such as Airline Brewing Company (Ellsworth), Island Dog Brewing (South Portland), Marsh Island Brewing (Orono) and Mason's Brewing Company (Brewer); a handful of Distilleries including Mossy Ledge Spirits (Etna); and 10+ Vintners from across the State. For more details, a complete list of participants visit www.bestofthenorthfest.com.

Tickets are just $40 per person for the General Session: Beer, Wine, Spirits and Music Combo Ticket and $75 per person for the VIP Session: Beer, Wine, Spirits and Music Combo Ticket.

All proceeds from the Best of the North Fest will stay in Eastern Maine to benefit the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.