Berwick holds 3rd annual Putts Fore PD charity event

Putts Fore PD is finishing up their 3rd annual charity golf classic this morning in Berwick

The charity benefits the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's research.

Due to Covid-19, they moved to a semi virtual event that began May 15th and ends this weekend.

They had over 80 golfers participate this year.

The event director says they hope next year they can go back to a normal, maybe even get a griddle out on the course for some pancakes before putts.

The Event Director, Ralph Hyson said, "The Fox foundation used us as a stepping stone to show other tournaments out there that it can be done like this."

The Director of Golf at The Links Outlook, Jeff Maldonis said, "For an opportunity to just come out and play golf that's one key, but to raise money for the foundation is the real reality of it. So it's been well received."