Berwick Fire Department Captain dies while fighting apartment building fire

A firefighter was killed today while fighting a blaze at a three-story apartment building in Berwick.

Officials have identified the victim as Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes.

Crews were called to the Bell Street building around 11 today for a report of smoke in the building.

Minutes later, officials say they heard a mayday call from the crew inside.

A dozen departments were on scene when the building's roof collapsed.

Four other firefighters were taken the hospital where they were treated and released.