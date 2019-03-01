Berwick Fire Department Captain dies while fighting apartment building fire

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) A firefighter was killed today while fighting a blaze at a three-story apartment building in Berwick.
Officials have identified the victim as Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes.
Crews were called to the Bell Street building around 11 today for a report of smoke in the building.
Minutes later, officials say they heard a mayday call from the crew inside.
A dozen departments were on scene when the building's roof collapsed.
Four other firefighters were taken the hospital where they were treated and released.