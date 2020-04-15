Berry Vines in Machias giving out free DIY crafting kits for the kids

Berry Vines Garden Blooms and Unique Finds in Machias has been putting together do-it-yourself crafting kits for kids to put together at home.

This week’s crafting activity was a bird feeder made out of a toilet paper tube.

The store puts the kits in a bag and leaves them in front of the store, and parents are welcome to simply grab one.

They make a hundred kits every two weeks and don’t announce what the next brown-bag kit will be- you have to pick one up to find out what crafting activity you’ll be putting together.

“It’s just important to keep them busy,” said Debra Sternbergh, who owns Berry Vines. “This gets them outside. They have something to do. Then they can go place it on the tree. They can watch outside, the birds. They think it’s great.”

Berry Vines is also taking nominations for its Hometown Hero program, and you can get more information on that and the free crafting kits on their Facebook page.

