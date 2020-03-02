Bernie Sanders campaign hopes to repeat 2016 win in Maine

Presidential hopefuls and their supporters are down to the wire trying to get out the vote before Super Tuesday.

Organizers for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders met up in Augusta Monday to announce a number of new endorsements in Maine.

A few dozen Maine elected officials have endorsed Sanders, like Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

Jon Fishman from the band Phish was also there.

Sanders convincingly beat Secretary Hillary Clinton in Maine in 2016 and his campaign is hoping for another win here Tuesday night.

"We're going around trying to do everything we can to get the energy as high as we can to make sure have either taken advantage of early voting or they are prepared to vote tomorrow and have their voting plan in place," said Shannon Jackson, Northeast Director for Bernie Sanders' campaign.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and House Speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon have declined to endorse this primary.

Two other Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, have endorsed Sanders.