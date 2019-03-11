Benefit supper in honor of dog killed in Winter Harbor home invasion

A fundraiser for local animal shelters is happening this weekend in honor of Franky the Pug.

Franky was stolen from his owner Phillip Torrey in Winter Harbor in September.

The dog was found killed on a private beach.

Nathan Burke of Steuben and Justin Chipman of Winter Harbor have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

In December, protestors gathered outside the Hancock County Court House to demand justice for Franky.

Torrey says he hopes this latest event will bring awareness to animal abuse and help everyday animal advocates.

Torrey says, "If you don't have the money to donate, just come anyway, you know, and have something to eat. We just wanted to kind of reach out and do something for the animals and kind of keep it in the public eye."

The Lobsta Stew Suppa in Franky's memory is this Saturday night.

It's from 4:00-7:00 at Sorrento Sullivan Recreational.

You're asked to bring a can or bag of cat or dog food.

They'll be collecting donations at the door.

There will be door prizes and raffles.

All proceeds will benefit local animal shelters in Franky's name.