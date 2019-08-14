Benefit ride to be held Saturday in honor of Bangor woman

The community is rallying around the family of a mother of two who died last week.

29-year-old Adriane Mehuren was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash in Bangor.

She and 31-year-old Chaz Gray were killed.

We spoke with Adriane's sister Candice as well as her friend Emily Wednesday.

They tell us Adriane loved her family and friends and never stopped smiling.

A benefit ride will take place this Saturday to honor Adriane's life, raise awareness about driving safe, and raise funds for her family.

Folks will start at Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in Bangor and then ride to Verona Island, across the river and

We're told the ride will go to Verona Island, across the river and back up Route 15 and end at Dunkin.

It's a $10 donation to ride.

Emily Doody, an Organizer, said, "We are planning on kickstands up and pedals down at 10:30, pedals down for those that are riding a bike. You can bring your truck, you can bring your car, you can bring your scooter, whatever you want to bring."

Candice Jones, Adriane's sister, said, "My sister was one of those people you could turn to for anything. She was one of those people that rooted for the underdog. She was always there for people. I never thought there would be an outreach as high as this is, but I'm glad that there is because we can bring more awareness to motorcycles and people needing to pay attention more and people needing to be safer on the roads."

If you can't make it this Saturday, a benefit lunch is planned on September 8th at the old town American Legion Hall on Water Street.

It starts at 1.

If you'd like to donate to the family, here is a link to their Go Fund Me Page: www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-mehuren-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_m&fbclid=IwAR3ATNDGJg3PVs78qnTjtwLnpQE5_5GFBAqnq1WemYr-ozBjZ0myY0WAuKo

