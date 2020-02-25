Ben and Jerry scoop for Bernie Sanders in Pittsfield

Scooping for Sanders.

An ice cream social Tuesday packed the Pittsfield Library.

They were served by some famous ice cream experts...Ben and Jerry.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are making the rounds campaigning for Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Maine will hold its Presidental Primary next week.

The duo say they're hoping to encourage voters to get out and support their fellow Vermonter in the primaries on Super Tuesday.

"I could not be more excited to be in Pittsfield scooping ice cream for Bernie. Ben and I find it to be a joy to support Bernie and being here with the folks of Pittsfield. I can't believe the reception we and Bernie received here. It's overwhelming and it feels just like home," said Jerry Greenfield.

'It's great to see candidates and people supporting candidates coming out to small towns. Everyone should be trying to come out to reach out as far as possible because small towns matter," said Mark Boucher, a Pittsfield resident.

Sanders recently won the Nevada Caucus.