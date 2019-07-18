Beloved young Maine moose who went viral, moved to wildlife park, dies

Maggie the Moose, who first gained popularity after video went viral last year, has died.

The Maine Wildlife Park made the announcement Thursday.

The beloved 1-year-old moose was found dead on Tuesday.

She is believed to have died from a brain aneurysm.

Maggie first gained popularity after video of her making fast friends with a German Shepherd in Aroostook County went viral.

After it was determined she was orphaned, she was brought down to live at the Maine Wildlife Park.

Park officials say she will be missed.