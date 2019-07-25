Belmont potter makes beautiful pieces for customer's everyday use

A potter in Belmont is turning out beautiful pieces of art.

But she doesn't want her hand-crafted pieces to just sit on the shelf. She wants it to be the owner's "Everday Pottery."

Mary Trotochaud, owner of Everday Pottery says, "I have always had the philosophy in doing pottery that I didn't want my pottery to be precious. I want it to be stuff that people used everyday."

Trotochaud has been making pottery for most of her life.

She says, "It's back to the earth at it's ultimate to work with clay. Pottery is a meditation. That never leaves you. As long as you do it you still look for that place where you're centered, where you lose yourself in what you're doing."

But an artists life isn't always easy.

Trotochaud says, "Any of the crafts are difficult to make a living at and they are a lifestyle more than just a profession."

She says she couldn't imagine her life without her pottery, "I fell in love with it. I don't know how else to put it. Once I sat at the wheel I wanted to do it."

Now, after honing her craft she's selling her beautiful everyday pieces.

Trotochaud says, "I love making anything that when you pick it up you feel the life in it."

And most importantly she loves how her customers feel about the pieces they choose to use.

She says, "'That's my favorite mug. I have to use that everyday. That's my favorite bowl.' I love hearing that. That the only precociousness about it is that it's precious to them because it gives them pleasure."

Trotochaud's studio is open year round and she sells online but coming up this weekend she's holding her annual open house.

She says, "People can come out and they can walk around our gardens and we light up the pizza oven and it's just a festive time. Everyday doesn't mean ordinary. Everyday means it's part of your everyday life and hopefully beauty is part of our everyday life."

Everyday Potter is located at 103 Northport Road, Belmont.

To order her pottery online you can visit marytrotochaud.com.