Beginning Monday, July 6th, the shelter will be open from 12:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays. With the increase in foot traffic, they will be asking the public to follow all social distancing guidelines.

No more than 10 visitors will be allowed in the shelter at any given time.

Entry will be allowed on a first come, first served basis.