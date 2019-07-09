Belgrade man sentenced for string of thefts and burglaries in two counties

A man from Belgrade who pulled off a string break-ins and thefts in Kennebec and Piscataquis counties has been sentenced.

31-year-old Kegan Barrett pleaded guilty last month to 30 counts of burglary and theft, involving more than a dozen victims.

He was sentenced to six months in jail and has to pay more than $9,600.

The crimes took place last summer, mostly in Belgrade.

Barrett broke into places and stole items like electronics, tools, knives and paddleboards.

He also took money and other things from cars parked outside a white water rafting center in Piscataquis County.

Prosecutors say he lead police to the storage units where he was keeping everything, so many items were returned to their owners.