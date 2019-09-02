Belfast's Passy Pete makes prediction on if summer weather will continue

As the calendar changes to September, folks always wonder how long the warm temps are going to last before it gets cold.

Passy Pete, the famous Belfast lobster, gave his prediction Monday.

"Back in 2015, a couple of us business owners were lamenting the fact that winter was coming and that summer was almost over," said Belfast Baron Dave Crabiel. "While Belfast is a great community year round, we certainly do see an increase in business in the summer with the tourists. So we thought, what if there was an anti-groundhog, somebody who could predict a longer summer, rather than predicting winter, and that's how Passy Pete came about."

Passy Pete is pulled from the bay, brought ashore, and chooses between two scrolls: One predicting six more weeks of summer, another picking an early winter.

"Friends of Belfast, on this second day of September, Labor Day in the year 2019," read the scroll that Passy Pete selected.

And then, the moment of truth.

"It's in your best interest to collect your coats, tell your sister to return the ones you lent her, tell Cathy the harbor master to remove the boats, and everyone get ready for winter," Crabiel read from the scroll, with groans from the audience.

It's the second straight year Pete has picked an early winter after picking late summer the three years prior.

"Last year he was accurate," said Crabiel. "All four years up to this point he's been accurate. So I don't know, we'll see. It's not the result we wanted."

"Not to worry," said Crabiel. "In Pete's contract, no matter what he says, he gets returned to the bay."