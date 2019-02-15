Belfast's Bonspiel, a weekend of curling fun enters 60th year

High School hoops not your thing?

The premiere curling event in the state began last night in Belfast and runs through the weekend.

We dropped by the party.

"This is the 60th Little International Bonspiel at the Belfast Curling Club," said organizer Scott Carson. "There are 24 teams from New England, the Maritime provinces, and Maryland competing in it."

Bonspiel is a curling tournament.

Belfast's Bonspiel is the place to be.

"This year we were actually full before Christmas," said Carson.

"A lot of fun, a lot of fellowship and pretty good curling, too," said Jeff Stewart, who made the trek from St. John.

I's a family tradition.

"Years ago my dad used to come down here," he said. "For 22 years and then it was a few years off, and now I've been coming for 14 years, so my family's been coming down here for ages."

Not all of his crew was prepared for the opening night festivities.

"We have a team of eight here this year. You only need four. A couple couldn't get out of bed this morning. I've got my best four out there right now today."

"It's pretty much a party atmosphere all weekend," said Carson. "There's lots of lively stuff going on. We've got refreshments at the bar. Will have live music tonight and tomorrow, just a lot of people watching curling and having a good time."

The 24 teams will navigate their way through bracket play over the course of the weekend, culminating in the finals on Sunday morning at 11 with a bagpiper and a traditional Drambuie toast.

"It's just a great game," said Jeff Dutch, Bonspiel Chairman. "The socialization is probably the most important part. That takes place this weekend. Yeah, we like to play the game. We are competitive in the game, but we are here to have a good time. The camaraderie that we share in our long-term relationships is just a wonderful thing."

The club is open to the public and people are welcome to attend.