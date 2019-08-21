Belfast woman sentenced for terrorizing city officials in online video

A Belfast woman has been sentenced after she was found guilty of terrorizing when she threatened city officials in a Youtube video.

A judge returned the verdict Tuesday against 58-year-old Laurie Allen.

She argued the comments were jokes that the First Amendment protects.

The judge sentenced Allen to 14 days behind bars with two years probation.

Allen was arrested in February of last year and charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

It came after she posted an online video on her YouTube Channel of her shooting a target with a scoped rifle.

Near the end of the video, she named multiple city officials and employees and thanked them for "being her targets."

The Belfast Police Chief told us Allen has a history of issues with the city and was banned last year from attending meetings at City Hall.

