Belfast to kick off New Year's Eve traditions Tuesday afternoon

Many Maine communities have New Year’s Eve traditions.

In Belfast, it will get started Tuesday afternoon.

The 23rd annual "New Year’s by the Bay" will include live performances throughout the city.

There will be free admission to the curling club, where you can observe and learn about that sport on ice.

As midnight approaches, the waterfront will host a uniquely Belfast tradition which is the bonfire on the beach.

For a list of events, visit the Belfast Area Chamber on Facebook.

You'll need to buy a pin-on button to gain access to all the fun.

Those can be purchased at the Belfast Co-op, Parent Fine Art Gallery, or online at nybb.org