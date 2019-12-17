Belfast tattoo artist collecting toys for tots

Toys for tattoos.

A Belfast tattoo artist has been collecting toys for tots for the last decade in exchange for gift cards for a tattoo.

Joshua Ard says he's collected thousands of toys over the years and has since become the largest donor site in Waldo County.

He matches the price of the donation with a gift card to his studio that is twice the toy's value up to $20.

Ard says he wanted to do something to entice folks to give more instead of just putting an empty box in his studio.

"I wanted to do something for the community. I wanted to help. A lot of people that would have never gotten tattooed, once the gift cards are in their hand they kind of get the idea. So, a lot of older women and a lot of cool people that would have probably never poked their head into a tattoo shop kind of came by and I've built a lot of awesome relationships off of it and met a lot of people through it and it's been cool," said Joshua Ard.

Ard says there are a lot of folks who don't ask for the gift card and just donate to participate in the charity.

He will be collecting toys through Thursday afternoon.

He says if he's not in his shop, you can leave the toy with the pizza restaurant underneath him with your name and number to get the gift card.