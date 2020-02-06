Belfast shoe store unveils "Pay What You Can" rack

Folks in need of a new pair of shoes but strapped for cash how have a place to turn- Colburn Shoe Store in downtown Belfast.

They owners have started a "Pay What You Can" rack.

It’s full of shoes for men, women and children.

All you have to do is pick a pair off the rack and leave some cash in the deposit box.

They understand that times are tough for many.

So, you can leave $100 or nothing - it's up to you.

One gentleman was only able to give an envelope full of change.

The owners say that's okay.

"We have a sparkling coast here and if you look at downtown Belfast people probably think that everything is going really well but, there is a great need for footwear, for everything for the people for the community,” explained owner, Colby Horne.

The "Pay What You Can Rack" was put up Tuesday.

So far, more than two dozen pairs have been take off the shelves.

The rack will be stocked up with shoes as often as possible.