Belfast officials approve COVID-19 relief fund

City officials in Belfast have approved a COVID-19 relief fund.

The city council gave the okay last week for emergency relief for residents and businesses.

The Belfast Keep the Faith Fund will give people whose have been laid off or have had their hours reduced a $100 food voucher to the Belfast Hannaford or the Belfast Co-Op.

Businesses that have been forced to close or have lost 25 percent of their revenue are eligible for a $500 grant.

"These are very uncertain times and I think the biggest challenge is not knowing when things will be allowed to return to something approaching normal," said Economic Development Director Thomas Kittredge. "This is not possible to completely cover the gap, but we think this can make things a little bit easier on the residents and businesses that are currently suffering as a result of the pandemic."

So far around 70 businesses have received funding and more than 200 families.

There is more money available.

Applications are available on the city's website - cityofbelfast.org