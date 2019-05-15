Belfast man who drove into house during high speed chase pleads guilty

A man from Belfast who slammed his truck into a family's living room during a high speed chase has pleaded guilty.

24-year-old Leonid Richter faced more than a half-dozen charges.

He was given a three-year deferred sentence Tuesday. If Richter stays out of trouble in the next three years, he'll be convicted of OUI and driving to endanger.

He'd be sentenced to more than three months in jail and lose his license for three years.

Last July Richter missed a stop sign on French Street.

When police turned their cruiser lights on, Richter sped off.

He was going more than 70 miles per hour when he tried making a turn and wound up crashing into the home.

Six people were inside - no one was hurt.