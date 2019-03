Police are investigating a murder in the Waldo County town of Swanville.

According to Maine State Police, the shooting was reported around 4:45 Friday morning.

22 year old Austin McDevitt of Morrill has been charged with murder.

He is accused of the shooting death of 26 year old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

The shooting happened at cabin behind a home on Oak Hill Road.

Police say a female was there but is not charged.

None of the three lived there.