Belfast man indicted for murder

A Belfast man has been formally charged with a murder in Swanville in March.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt is accused of shooting 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Court documents say both men were involved with the same woman.

After the shooting, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department.

Police say he told them he'd been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up while being assaulted by Sauer, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Police say McDevitt told them he went outside and when Sauer came out, McDevitt shot him.