Climate focused citizen science platform coming to Belfast

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute is launching an Ecosystem Investigation Network..

It's a climate focused citizen science platform where they will ask folks to observe what they see in the areas they care about..

Among the projects they will be undertaking will be a study of the change in sea levels in Belfast and how that will effect things moving forward..

"What places do they want to protect," said GMRI's Sarah Kirn.

"What places and infrastructure do they need to abandon in favor of protecting other places? We're hoping to collect data that can inform those decisions, but as I said also engaging residents in beginning to say what matters to them and have a voice in assigning the priorities to different places."

They plan to launch this program later this month..

To join up or learn more you can visit gmri.org

