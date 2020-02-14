Belfast area residents want to halt large salmon farm project

Dozens of Maine residents say they're opposed to the building of a large salmon farm in the coastal city of Belfast.

The proposal from Norwegian-owned Nordic Aquafarms would create a $500 million salmon farm that uses land-based facilities to grow the fish for human consumption.

Many Maine residents told the Maine Board of Environmental Protection on Tuesday night that they think the project is a bad fit for the community.

The Bangor Daily News reports the environmental protection board is visiting Belfast this week to review environmental permit applications that are needed for the project.