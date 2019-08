A Belfast Street was closed off for several hours, but for a good reason.

A large crowd filled High Street for the Belfast Summer Street Party. In its 11th year, organizers picked Woodstock as the theme.

There was plenty to do- from getting all your energy out in the bouncy houses, climbing the rock wall, listening to music and even riding a bull.

"Gift to the citizens. We all love Belfast and we just want to be part of the community."

New this year was a slide.