Belfast Soup Kitchen building new home

The Belfast Soup Kitchen is in the process of building a new home.

A groundbreaking was held today for the new building at 29 Belmont Avenue.

It will be able to hold up to 90 guests, and construction is expected to be completed by next January.

It will have a commercial kitchen, food storage facilities, a serving area, and more.

"Our numbers kept on increasing. We also discovered that our guests that were suffering social isolation for whatever reason started to come together and form a community, so we now have people coming in who have made friends and have come from being guests to also volunteering."

The Belfast Soup Kitchen hopes the new building will help expand their mission of feeding the hungry in Waldo County.