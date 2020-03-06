Belfast Maskers transform former church into community gathering spot

A Belfast building steeped in history has quickly become a bustling center for community activity..

Over the last year and a half the Belfast Maskers have made the former Universalist Church on Court Street into a home.

The theater company has taken steps to go green, too.

There's new insulation already in the building - with heat pumps on the way.

In addition to the theater itself - several other community groups have taken advantage of the updated space.

"The community has really embraced the project," said Maskers Artistic Director Meg Nickerson. "It is a very historic building. There's been a lot of things in and out of here. It's just nice to have a place, there really isn't any place like this, that has a theater. But also can be can be used by so many different groups In the community."

The Maskers next show is "As You Like It."

The show begins May 12th and runs through the 22nd.

