Belfast Dental Care hosts free dentistry day

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Dental care can be costly.
That's why a Belfast dentist has decided to step up and help.
Belfast Dental Care held their 4th annual free dentistry day Friday.
On a first-come-first serve basis, folks got a filling, extrication, or cleaning done at no charge.
Dr. Allison Piper says this just a small way in which they can give back.
“There’s a lot of people who it’s a real struggle to afford dental care and, it’s just our privilege to give back and to give people a lift up when they need it," said Piper.
Over the past few years, Belfast Dental Care has served more than 270 Mainers and donated more than $53,500 in dental services to those who may not have otherwise been able to pay for their care