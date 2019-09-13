Belfast Dental Care hosts free dentistry day

Dental care can be costly.

That's why a Belfast dentist has decided to step up and help.

Belfast Dental Care held their 4th annual free dentistry day Friday.

On a first-come-first serve basis, folks got a filling, extrication, or cleaning done at no charge.

Dr. Allison Piper says this just a small way in which they can give back.

“There’s a lot of people who it’s a real struggle to afford dental care and, it’s just our privilege to give back and to give people a lift up when they need it," said Piper.

Over the past few years, Belfast Dental Care has served more than 270 Mainers and donated more than $53,500 in dental services to those who may not have otherwise been able to pay for their care

