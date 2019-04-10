Belfast Company finalizes deal with former Madison Paper Mill

A Belfast company is now the new owner of the former Madison paper mill.

The President of Go Lab Inc. confirmed the sale.

Joshua Henry said they finalized the deal Tuesday.

We're told they'll employ more than 100 people.

Henry said the building will be used to produce wood fiber insulation, something that's not now made in North America.

President of Go Lab Inc., Joshua Henry said, "We think that the environment is really right in the construction industry with the increase in codes in residential and commercial construction in the Northeast for us to introduce this product right now. We are looking forward to doing that in Madison, which has not just the facility and the power of availability of wood but, with the closure of the mill just a few years ago, there's really still a lot of human valuable capital that we plan to take advantage of."

Henry hopes they'll be ready to move in by Augusta or September.