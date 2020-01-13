Belfast Brewery set to go up for auction

A former brewery and restaurant in downtown Belfast are scheduled to go up for auction later this month.

The Marshall Wharf Brewing Company and Three Tides were both closed last April.

Dann Waldron and Kathleen Dunckel, co-owners of Whitecap Builders in Belfast, have showed interest in buying the property.

But they're still negotiating with the bank that owns the area.

The property is expected to go on the auction block if a deal doesn't come together.

"You want to see something that brings people to the downtown or waterfront area. It would just be kind of a gap in our downtown waterfront. There's so many wonderful things that are down there like the Belfast Harbor Walk, Front Street Shipyard. Three Tides was a part of that, it was really a nice, authentic venue, and it would be great if something of that level could take place there in the future," said Thomas Kittredge.

The auction is scheduled for January 29th.