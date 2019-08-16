Belfast Arts Market added bonus to Friday's Farmer's Market

Belfast area residents have become very familiar with the local Farmer's Market.

But every Friday from June through August -- there's an added bonus to attending.

Local artists display and sell their work at the Belfast Arts Market right next to the farmer's market outside of Waterfall Arts.

It brings a rotating cast of talented local artisans who show their varying work from week to week.

There are quilters, painters, weavers, sculptors and more.

Artist, Tanya Harsch sells her oil paintings and the children's books she illustrates.

She says, "It's nice because it's local and you get to meet people. A lot of times if you sell through a gallery or online you never get to interact with your customers and it's driving distance from my house so it makes it much easier. No shipping is involved."

There's only two Friday's left to catch the Belfast Art Market.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page.