Belfast Area High School shows off upgrades

Students at Belfast Area High School are noticing parts of their school look a little different.

To date, the building's undergone more than $7.5 million in renovations.

The changes include a new math and special education wing, a renovated kitchen area, and addition which provides locker rooms.

We're told it's the first big upgrades to the school since 2003.

Asst. Principal/Athletic Director, Terry Kenniston said, "These kids come in and they're like wow, this is all new. They have a whole new feeling about school, about going to locker rooms and they're valued and that just leads to them to become better citizens in our community."

Mallory Tibbetts, Junior said, "We have a new renovated locker room, it’s really nice and we needed it because the old ones were just run down and didn't really let us lock up our stuff."

Construction isn't done yet. They're hoping to complete phase three of the project in late fall of next year, which includes finishing the central office and adult education rooms.

