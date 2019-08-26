Belfast Area High School finishes major renovations

In the fall of 2016, residents of Regional School Unit #71 voted to update and upgrade Belfast Area High School.

The renovation project took nearly three years to complete and cost $7.6 million dollars.

The community and students are excited about the finished product, and the high school was recently voted one of the best schools in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

"We want them to feel really cared about and well supported by the community. That we're all invested in their growth. That we're all invested in their education. We're all invested in loving their school and trying their hardest and working," said Superintendent Mary Alice McLean.

"I didn't like being in school, and then they fixed it all up and stuff. Makes me just want to show up, give it a hundred percent," said Cameron Watts from Belfast.

"The entrance to the lobby is new, the cafeteria is new, the kitchen is new, some of the bathrooms and hallways are new, the locker rooms are new, the pool has been renovated. We have a new math wing and a new special education wing," said McLean.

"I remember my freshman year like towards the spring season, we all had to change in the bathrooms everyday, take turns, change outside and stuff. It's nice to have good clean locker rooms," said Chris Kelley of Morrill.

With the renovations came an entirely new addition to the building which is where the math department and special education classrooms are located.

The first day back for all students at the high school is September 4th.