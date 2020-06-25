Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offering railcycling adventure

Looking for a fun way to spend time outside?

The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad has just started offering railcycling for the season.

Railcycles have four wheels, two seats and are pedal-powered.

The unique, lightweight vehicles travel smoothly along the tracks.

Conductor and guide Logan Wadick accompanies each group to ensure a safe trip.

This year railcycle trips start on Depot Street in Unity.

"We have about an hour long run there and back from Unity Pond. So we go up around the lake and we get to go over the trestle bridge so it's a very scenic ride. It's just a great experience that we think everyone should enjoy," Logan Wadick said.

They're open Wednesdays and Sundays through mid-July and it costs $30 to rent a railcycle for two.

You can find out more at railcyclers.com