Behind Criterion's curtain- Part One

The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor is one of only two art deco theaters in the state.

It also holds another distinctive title- the Cottage Street landmark was a popular Speakeasy during Prohibition..

George McKay built the Criterion Theatre in 1932, partly as a front for rum runners.

Today, the theatre still has tunnels and other secret hideways that McKay used to smuggle Canadian alcohol in to Maine.

Joy Hollowell takes us behind Criterion's Theatre...

=====

"He wanted it to be the bes," says Amy Roeder, Executive Director of the Criterion Theatre. "And so he said the criterion by which all other things are judged."

George McKay set out to build the most opulent theatre in all of Bar Harbor.

"But there was another purpose," says Roeder. "He was a bootlegger. And when he built it, he built it with the Speakeasy and rum tunnel."

McKay served time for his role in a Bangor bootlegging gang. Shortly after being released, the theatre was build.

"Yeah, he used some of his bootlegging money, but he also sold some stock certificates," says Roeder, smiling. "You know, it's half disreputable and half reputable."

Rumor is that Canadian rum runners would come down in their boats, pick up lobster traps, fill them with booze then put the traps back in the water.

"And then lobstermen," says Roeder, gesturing with quotes in the air, "came and got the booze and distributed it on the island."

What is now known as the Green Room at the criterion, was the Speakeasy.

"That used to be the place where everybody would gather and drink," explains Roeder. "It's just below the stage."

A window allowed folks to keep an eye on street traffic and this back door made for an easy exit.

The speakeasy also connected to a room which houses the theatre's furnace. Tucked way in the back, is the entrance to the rum tunnel.

"It now dead ends in another business' basement," says Roeder. "But it used to go all the way down to the waterfront. And the cops wouldn't chase any of the people down that rum tunnel if they were doing a raid. 'Cause who wants to run down a dusty tunnel. They would wait at the top of Cottage and Main and watch people pop out the exit door by the waterfront and take down the names of the people that they recognized and then visit them the next day."

An intercom system installed backstage was considered state of the art at the time.

"The model had either 3, 5 or 8 channels," explains Roeder. "And George McKay purchased the 8 channel model. 5 of the channels are labled doorman, box office, back stage, orchestra, etc. Three of them are not. And we assume that at least one of those three channels connected with people in the Speakeasy."

And then, there were the box office windows. McKay had two out front.

"Not to serve more customers," says Roeder, "but so that each person in the box office's window could watch a different end of Cottage Street for the cops to come."

McKay did actually enjoy going to theatre performances. His favorite of the 760 seats is said to be in Box A.

But McKay's master plan for the Criterion came to its final curtain call a whole lot sooner than expected.

"He was only able to use this as a front for rum running for a year because the Prohibition ended," explains Roeder.

++++

Coming up in Part Two of our special report, we'll tell you about the three ghosts that share the stage at the criterion theatre.

Including an encounter that was caught on camera by our own photographer, Mark Rediker.

For more information, log onto https://www.criteriontheatre.org/