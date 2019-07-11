Beddington man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police, striking cruiser during chase

A Beddington man is facing numerous charges after Ellsworth Police say he led them on a chase last night.

Police say an officer noticed a pick-up driving erratically on High Street, and the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

They say when the officer tried to stop 38-year-old Jess Gerrish, he pulled over but then took off.

A second officer in the area tried to move out of the path of Gerrish's oncoming truck, but police say Gerrish side swiped that cruiser.

Police say they ended the pursuit at that point for safety reasons.

Gerrish was eventually arrested after his truck was located on Route 9 in Washington County.

Charges against Gerrish include attempted aggravated assault, OUI, driving to endanger, and eluding an officer.